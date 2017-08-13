Man Utd table bid for French wing wizard

Manchester United have made an offer for Guingamp starlet Marcus Coco , believed to be in the region of 9 million euros. The impressive youngster has been one of the French minnows' star performers over the past two years.





Coco has remained fiercely loyal to the club at which he came through the ranks, despite impressing for his club and also for the French under-21 side.



The Guadeloupe-born midfielder has also caught the attention of Monaco and Paris St Germain but has instructed his agent to help push through a deal to England and prior to the end of this summer's transfer window.



Man Utd have deployed scouts on three occasions to watch the player in action and manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to bolster his squad with one new face before August 31st.



Coco made his debut for Guingamp in early 2015 and the 21-year-old is now a first team regular for his club. The player has two years remaining on his contract.

