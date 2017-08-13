Leicester City man back on Arsenal radar?

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told the Foxes that he wants to join Arsenal before the transfer window closes. Having seen a transfer to Serie A fall through, the Algerian international has now indicated that he would like to stay in the Premier League and the Gunners would be his preferred next destination.





Arsenal, who are currently locked in contract talks with three of their main attacking outlets in Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez, are desperate to tie down their players to new deals otherwise make a move for Mahrez. However a stumbling block to a potential deal for the PFA Player of the Year of the 2015/16 campaign could be the status of Arsenal's three players discussing fresh contracts.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is a huge fan of Mahrez's talents but cannot sign the player unless one of Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain or Sanchez leaves the club. Sanchez has been persistently linked with a transfer to PSG whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be headed for Chelsea before the transfer window closes.



With the uncertainty at Arsenal continuing into the upcoming week, Mahrez could, therefore, decide to stay at Leicester City until the January transfer window.

