West Brom join Chris Wood chase

Hot on the heels of Burnley's £12 million bid for Leeds United striker Chris Wood , West Bromwich Albion are the latest Premier League side to have expressed an interest in the New Zealand international striker. Wood is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League before the transfer window closes on August 31st.





Chris Wood, who has been one of the Championship's most prolific strikers in recent seasons, has been the subject of intense interest from Burnley and the Clarets' manager Sean Dyche indicated that signing a striker would be his top priority before the transfer window slams shut. However, according to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon, WBA are the newest club to have made an enquiry for Wood.



The New Zealand international has been told by Leeds United that he must stay at the club this season and if his side is not promoted to the Premier League he will be free to leave. However, with talk of a £ 20 million bid from West Brom, it will be difficult for Leeds to reject the offer.

