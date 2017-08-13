Barcelona to make bid for Arsenal star?

Arsenal and Germany international midfielder Mesut Ozil is wanted by Barcelona. According to reports, Barca are to table a 55 million euro bid for Ozil next week.





Ozil, who has previously played for Barcelona's bitter rivals Real Madrid, is headed into the final year of his contract with Arsenal and has indicated that he would like to stay at the Emirates beyond the expiry of his current deal. However, Arsenal are not prepared to pay more money to Ozil, leaving the German pondering his long term future at the club.



With Barcelona seeking a replacement for Neymar who joined Paris St Germain for 220 million euros two weeks ago, Ozil appears to be an option for the Camp Nou side.



Arsenal are currently interested in Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez but will not make a move for the Algerian until the future of out-of-contract trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Ozil is decided.



Barcelona are rumoured to have already been in contact with Arsene Wenger regarding Ozil's availability, with a view to a transfer offer.

