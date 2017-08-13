Schalke 04 chase out of favour Chelsea defender

Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have been locked in talks with representatives of Chelsea regarding a loan transfer move for left back Baba Rahman . Since Rahman's arrival at the Premier League side the defender has yet to impress and manager Antonio Conte has instructed the player to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in search of regular first team football.





Rahman arrived at Chelsea as one of the best young defenders in Germany, but has failed to live up to expectations and is now set to be farmed out loan for the 2017/18 season.



Schalke 04, who lost their full back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer to Arsenal earlier in the summer, are desperate to replace the Bosnian with a like-for-like player. Rahman has proven experience having played at FC Augsburg and also from his spell on loan at Schalke last season.



According to reports, Schalke also want to sign the player on a permanent basis but have rejected talk of a 10 million euro bid for Rahman as speculation. The Ghanaian defender has four years remaining on his contract with Chelsea.

