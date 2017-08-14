Rooney's fairytale return

Wayne Rooney made the perfect return to Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season as he scored Everton's only goal of the game in his first appearance since returning to the club.

A 16-year-old Rooney scored his first professional goal for Everton in 2002 with a famous strike that flew past Arsenal's David Seaman. Fifteen years later, the England striker registered the 199th goal of his Premier League career with a well-timed header against Stoke City.



The 31-year-old's tenacity and desire to track back and regain possession remains a key part of his game and the knowledge and love that he has for Everton Football Club could prove to be what makes him The Toffees' most valuable signing of this busy transfer window.



Speaking about his goal after the game, Rooney said "On a personal note, I'm absolutely delighted to score the winning goal at Goodison Park. It was a special moment for me. There was a lot of relief and a lot of emotion. I've been looking forward to this moment for a long time."



The former Manchester United striker was clearly delighted to once again be on the scoresheet for his beloved Everton, which as a football fan was a great sight.



The next landmark for Rooney is his 200th Premier League goal, which will go some way to securing his legacy as one of the league's best ever goalscorers. He will also be hoping to put in some strong performances as he aims for a return to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.







