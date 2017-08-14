Tottenham target goes on strike

Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez refused to board the team bus for the Dutch club's opening game of the new season on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and he is now looking to force his move to the Premier League.

The Colombian defender has only spent one season with Dutch giants Ajax, following his arrival from Atletico National for just £4 million. Now, he is a £35 million target for Spurs, who have so far been lying dormant in this year's transfer market.



Whilst Mauricio Pochettino may not be overly keen on the attitude of a player who is willing to go on strike, he will be pleased that the defender is showing such a strong desire to join his team.



Former Arsenal star, Marc Overmars, who is now the Ajax sporting director stated: “Ajax have made Davinson a top offer for a new contract,” reports The Sun, but last year's beaten Europa League finalists appear to have conceded that another one of their players will be moving on to the Premier League, following the departure of Davy Klaassen to Everton.



