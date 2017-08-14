Jese Rodriguez opts for Premier League move

Former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez has pulled out of a loan move to Serie A side Fiorentina at the eleventh hour to instead push for an alternative loan move to an unexpected Premier League side.





After declining the move to Italy at the last minute, the Spaniard will instead move to Stoke City on loan as he looks to prove himself in the Premier League.



Rodriguez performed well at Real Madrid earlier in his career, before moving on to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The 24-year-old struggled to settle in France and found himself loaned back to Spain midway through his first season with the club, spending the remainder of the campaign with Las Palmas.



Although the last season has been difficult, his form before that for Real Madrid has meant that Jese Rodriguez is still highly regarded around Europe. His pace, power and skill could make him a real asset to Stoke City, who will see him as an ideal replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who now wears the claret and blue of West Ham United.



