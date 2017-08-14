Shelvey 'Captain to Clown'

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey was described as going "from captain to clown" on Sunday when he was shown a straight red card in the club's first game back in the Premier League, against Tottenham Hotspur.





With the scores level at 0-0, Shelvey attempted to retrieve the ball, despite a free kick having been awarded to Spurs. When Dele Alli prevented him from doing so, Shelvey (who had been given the captain's armband for the match) stood on the ankle of the Tottenham star, just yards away from the referee.



With The Magpies down to ten men, Tottenham went on to win the match 2-0, with that man Dele Alli getting one of them. This is not the first time that Shelvey has received an unnecessary red card, a problem that often overshadows his unquestionable talent.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, former Newcastle manager, Graeme Souness said that the Newcastle midfielder went "from captain to clown in 10 seconds'', before adding "Newcastle were right in the game, he's done it right under the referee's nose, who has no other alternative but to send him off. He lost them the game arguably."



Jonjo Shelvey will now face suspension as the rest of his Newcastle teammates prepare for next weekend's Premier League clash against fellow promoted side, Huddersfield Town.







