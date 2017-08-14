Barcelona tell striker he is 'incompatible'

Barcelona have reportedly told Paulo Dybala that they will not be signing him as he is 'incompatible' with their side. The Argentinian striker, who has played alongside Barca striker, Lionel Messi , whilst on international duty, has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a prolonged period of time now.





Following the departure of Neymar from the Catalan giants, Barcelona are on the prowl for new signings, with £198 million in their pockets. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are their two top targets according to recent reports, but Juventus striker Dybala has been a speculated target since before Neymar was sold.



Football Italia reports today that Barcelona have ruled out a move for 23-year-old Dybala and have told that to the player himself.



Whilst any player would be honoured to be linked with a transfer to a club such as Barcelona, the frontman who hit 19 club goals last season has recently signed a lucrative new deal with Juventus and will now look to lead the Serie A winners to Champions League glory.







