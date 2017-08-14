Watford to sign Andre Carrillo from Benfica

Watford will soon wrap up a deal to bring Peru international winger Andre Carrillo to Vicarage Road. The talented forward will arrive at the Premier League side on a season long loan deal from Portuguese club Benfica.





Carrillo, who only recently arrived at Benfica one year ago from Sporting Lisbon, has decided that he would like to make a temporary loan switch to England and Watford are in first place to complete a move for the player.



Portuguese manager of Watford, Marco Silva, is a big fan of Carrillo having seen the player in action during Silva's time in Portugal coaching Sporting Lisbon.



The 26-year-old has spent the last six years playing in Portugal and has also appeared for the first time in a Peruvian national team shirt since his move to Europe from the Peru capital Lima.



Carrillo has 34 caps for Peru, scoring three goals. Carrillo is comfortable playing on the flanks or up front, or as a second striker.

