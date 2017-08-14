Spurs find new Kyle Walker..literally

Following the sale of England right back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a hefty £45 million fee recently, Tottenham Hotspur were urged by many to sign a new fullback to compete with Kieran Trippier for a position in the starting lineup. On Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino proved he didn't need to make a signing to find the new Kyle Walker because he already had him in Kyle Walker -Peters.

Another success story of England under-20's World Cup triumph, Walker-Peters returned to Tottenham Hotspur after his summer break full of confidence about the season ahead.



With Kieran Trippier missing through injury, Mauricio Pochettino had no second thoughts about bringing the 20-year-old into his starting lineup for the club's opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James' Park.



The youngster put in a solid performance on his first team debut and contributed heavily towards Spurs keeping a clean sheet. Following the final whistle of their 2-0 victory, Walker-Peters was awarded the man of the match, a feat which pleased both the manager and fans alike.



When asked what he thought about Walker-Peters' performance, Pochettino told the club's website "He was fantastic. He was nominated Man of the Match – a better debut is impossible!"



Kieran Trippier is likely to return as first choice right back following his injury, but Tottenham have proved that they have a more than capable deputy for the season ahead and for England, it is another in a long list of positives for the future.



Facebook:/EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt



Instagram: @EyeFootballMatt

