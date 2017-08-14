Arsenal striker explains his decision to stay at club

French forward Olivier Giroud recently decided to stay put at Arsenal and today told reporters the reasons for his choice. Giroud had been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Everton at the beginning of the transfer window.





Despite the interest of the Toffees, Giroud decided to stay put in North London and in the Gunners' first game of the Premier League season scored the winning goal in a 4-3 victory over Leicester City.



The French striker told reporters after the game: "There was something in my soul and in my heart which told me to stay. I've been hesitating because I'm the most happy man when I play and I am on the pitch.



"But I keep the faith and I still believe I can have an important part to play this season in the club and I feel good in my head and also physically."



"So I am 100 per cent focused on the club project. I've been through five amazing years here so I felt like the story had to continue. There are nice days to come from me in an Arsenal shirt. Good competition is always good for the team - it forces you to always give your best."



Giroud will do battle with fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette for a starting berth in the Arsenal line up this season. There still remains some uncertainty regarding the long-term future of Chile international forward Alexis Sanchez, however.

