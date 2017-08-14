Arsenal end Thomas Lemar pursuit

Arsenal have reportedly ended their interest in top target Thomas Lemar amid AS Monaco's reluctance to offload his services this summer.





The north London giants have already tabled three bids for the France international with their latest offer of £50m knocked back by the Principality outfit.



According to The Mail, the FA Cup holders have given up on the former Caen man, and will instead focus on reducing the numbers in the first-team squad.



Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers and Mathieu Debuchy are some of the players who could be shown the exit door this summer although clubs are not keen on matching their price tags.



The report also adds that the club could remain quiet during the final weeks of the transfer window with no genuine transfer targets on their radar.



Arsenal won just their second league opener in eight seasons on Friday night following a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Leicester City. Their next trip is to Stoke City where they have not had much luck in terms of victories other than last season's 4-1 triumph.

