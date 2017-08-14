Barcelona confirm signing of Paulinho

Barcelona have confirmed the £36 million capture of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, a move that has raised many eyebrows.





The Catalan side were linked with a move for the Brazilian earlier in the transfer window but Guangzhou Evergrande blocked the move, citing Paulinho as an integral member of the team whose presence was needed as the Chinese Super League was still ongoing.



However, Barcelona have now matched the £36 million asking price from the Chinese side for Paulinho.



The Blaugrana confirmed the news on the club's official website in a statement that read: "FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Paulinho Bezerra €40 million. The player will sign as new Barça player for the next four seasons. The termination clause of the player's contract has been credited to €120 million."







"Paulinho will spend medical examination and signing of the contract on Thursday morning and the official presentation as a new player of FC Barcelona will be held the same Thursday."







Barcelona described Paulinho as a "pivot" and an "interior" midfielder. The transfer definitely raised a few eyebrows after the departure of Neymar called for a bigger signing to the club. However, Paulinho's performances for Brazil have been excellent as he was a key component of the Samba Boys being the first team to qualify for the World Cup next year.





