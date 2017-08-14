News » West Bromwich Albion news
WBA forward Nacer Chadli headed to Premier League rival?
West Bromwich Albion forward Nacer Chadli is a shock target for Swansea City. The Belgian international has reportedly been told that he is free to leave the club since WBA have received a bid from their Premier League rivals.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis has indicated that a sufficient bid for Chadli has been made - believed to be in the region of £15 million - and therefore the former Tottenham Hotspur man is free to leave the club.
"It's been publicised that Swansea are interested in Nacer – if they are, we’ll deal with Swansea," Pulis said. "At the moment Nacer is with us and I hope he stays with us."
Chadli has three years remaining on a five year contract that he signed with West Brom and is reportedly interested in a move to the Swans should they offer him more money to make the transfer.
Tony Pulis and Chadli reportedly had a falling out during a pre-season training camp abroad.
Tottenham Hotspur news
Spurs find new Kyle Walker..literally
Barkley wants Tottenham move
West Bromwich Albion news
WBA forward Nacer Chadli headed to Premier League rival?
Berahino Finally Looks Set To Leave WBA
Swansea City news
WBA forward Nacer Chadli headed to Premier League rival?
Swansea City plan fresh Joe Allen approach