WBA forward Nacer Chadli headed to Premier League rival?

August 14, 2017


West Bromwich Albion forward Nacer Chadli is a shock target for Swansea City. The Belgian international has reportedly been told that he is free to leave the club since WBA have received a bid from their Premier League rivals.



West Brom manager Tony Pulis has indicated that a sufficient bid for Chadli has been made - believed to be in the region of £15 million - and therefore the former Tottenham Hotspur man is free to leave the club.

"It's been publicised that Swansea are interested in Nacer – if they are, we’ll deal with Swansea," Pulis said. "At the moment Nacer is with us and I hope he stays with us."

Chadli has three years remaining on a five year contract that he signed with West Brom and is reportedly interested in a move to the Swans should they offer him more money to make the transfer.

Tony Pulis and Chadli reportedly had a falling out during a pre-season training camp abroad.