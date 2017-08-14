Ronaldo banned for five games

Cristiano Ronaldo has been issued a five match ban after being charged with pushing an official during Real Madrid's 3-1 first leg Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona at the Nou Camp.





The Portuguese star began the match on the bench, before entering the play to make an eventful twenty-four-minute cameo appearance. First, the 32-year-old scored a delightful goal from the left-hand corner of the Barcelona penalty area.



In an expression of his clear joy, Ronaldo removed his shirt as part of his celebration, something that guarantees a player a place in the referee's book in modern day football.



Just moments later, Ronaldo was shown another yellow card and therefore a red after the official judged him to have dived in the box in an attempt to win a penalty.



The initial sending off was enough to earn the forward one of the five games that he was banned for. The additional four come from Ronaldo's actions immediately after being given his marching orders. The Real Madrid star appeared to push the referee, which the authorities have a zero tolerance of.



Ronaldo now has ten days to decide if wants to appeal the ban, but it looks like any appeal would end unsuccessfully. The ban will apply for domestic matches, including the second leg against Barcelona, however, he will be able to play in any Champions League ties.







