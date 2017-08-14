Watford target giant goalkeeper

Watford are targeting Gent's 6ft 7in goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic as Marco Silva looks to add competition for the number one jersey at Vicarage Road. The Hornets' new manager has turned to the Croatian international after missing out on Sporting Lisbon's Rui Patricio .





Marco Silva's first Premier League game in charge of Watford saw them produce a spirited 3-3 draw against a Liverpool team who were expected to start the season with a win.



Heurelho Gomes, who recently signed a new contract with the club, was between the posts, although he could soon be facing renewed competition for his position in the starting lineup.



Watford's initial target was Portuguese stopper Rui Patricio, but the £13 million asking price was deemed too much for the club to pay out. That has now led them to identify 27-year-old Kalinic as a fresh target.



Kalinic was a target for Aston Villa during their time in the Premier League, but a move broke down due to issues regarding a work permit.



Belgian club Gent are said to be demanding a fee of £10 million in order to allow their goalkeeper to move to the Premier League.



The Sun reports that when Kalinic arrives at Watford, former Manchester City and current Hornets backup goalkeeper, Costel Pantilimon will be offered a settlement of his contract after being deemed surplus to requirements.



