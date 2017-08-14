Chelsea growing confident of signing Arsenal star

Chelsea are reportedly growing confident of signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer. The England international has less than 12 months left on his current contract, and this has intensified speculation over his future in recent weeks.





According to The London Evening Standard, the Blues are confident of prising away the versatile midfielder from the Emirates with a £35m bid likely to be placed on the table.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has previously admitted that Oxlade-Chamberlain will evolve into a 'very great player' with the north London giants, but the Blues offer could loosen his stance of keeping the 23-year-old.



Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to want assurances of regular first-team football in order to commit his long-term future, and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could meet his requirements with a regular spot in the right wing-back role.



An earlier report from The Star cited that Oxlade-Chamberlain is demanding a wage package of around £120,000-a-week, and this is well within the reach of the Blues, who are looking to increase their squad depth before the transfer deadline.

