Juventus eyeing Jack Wilshere in a shocking deal

In a shocking turn of events, Italian champions and Champions League finalist Juventus have turned their attention to Arsenal's much maligned Jack Wilshere .





Despite Jack Wilshere having an injury-riddled season last campaign while on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, many clubs were still lining up for the 25-year-old including Bournemouth themselves, West Ham, Liverpool, and Everton. AC Milan, who were linked to Wilshere last season, also registered their interest along with fellow Italian side Roma.



However, Juventus have now shocking entered the fray for the Arsenal midfielder. According to Italian news outlets Gazzetta dello Sport, Football Italia, and Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus want to bring a more mobile midfielder to the squad to aid the likes of Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanić, which would also allow Paulo Dybala to play in a more advanced position to add more firepower with Higuain up front.



The reports also stated that Wilshere is surplus to requirement at the Emirates and with only a year left on his contract, Arsenal will look to cash in on the player. A fee of £15 million will likely be demanded, which is another reason why Juventus might be interested, the fact that Wilshere will be a much cheaper option than the likes of PSG's Marco Verratti or Monaco's Fabinho. Roma and AC Milan are also believed to be ready to challenge Juventus for Wilshere.

