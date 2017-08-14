Chelsea and Tottenham dealt blow as Ajax confirm Davinson Sanchez will remain at club

Chelsea and Tottenham target Davinson Sanchez will be staying at Ajax, according to a statement issued by an Ajax spokesperson.





The Colombian international had a brilliant season for Ajax this past campaign, falling slightly short of winning the Eredivisie and guiding the team to the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United 2-0.







His performances were applauded by his manager and pundits as the defender became one of the hottest properties in Europe, showing maturity despite only being 21-years-old. He was even given his first senior cap last season while he was only 20-years-old. Sanchez made 2,208 passes, 149 clearances, won 64 aerial duels, made 61 interceptions and even scored five goals last season.







Tottenham and Chelsea were believed to be the front runners for the centre-back. Spurs have a recent history of developing young players well and giving them first team opportunities, seen by the likes of Delle Ali, Harry Kane, and more recently Walker-Peters. Chelsea, on the other hand, are in need of defensive covering after letting John Terry and Kurt Zouma. This became a much bigger concern after the champions lost 3-2 to Burnley at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season.







However, both teams have been dealt a blow after Ajax confirmed that Sanchez will remain at the club. Sky Sports quoted an Ajax representative as saying: "Last year Sanchez signed a five-year contract and we don't want to let him go. That's what [sporting director] Marc Overmars has told the player and his agents. He is a great player who is very important for us. Next to that, we never comment on rumours regarding transfers."

