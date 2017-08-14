Tony Pulis admits West Brom are desperate to bring in players before window closes

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has admitted that his team is still in need of reinforcements despite winning their opening game of the season.





West Brom started the season positively, winning 1-0 at home to Bournemouth. However, manager Tony Pulis admitted that his team is in dire need of reinforcements especially after letting many players leave in the summer.







The club sold the likes of Darren Fletcher, Craig Gardner, Sébastien Pocognoli and Jack Rose. They only brought in three players - Jay Rodriguez, Ahmed Hegazy, and Yuning Zhang, who was loaned to German side Werder Bremen shortly after.







Pulis said in an interview: "We're desperate to bring players in. We've got a squad of 17 and it's a top-age squad as well. We need fresh legs and we certainly need a little bit more quality and experience in some areas. We have to do it in the next couple of weeks otherwise it could be a long season for us."







This is all the more important as Pulis is keen on loaning young players out, like Yuning Zhang: "We've got to get players for two reasons - to improve the squad now and to give the young lads a chance to go out and learn their trade. That's what this club have not done with their young players."





