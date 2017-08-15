Borussia Dortmund will only sell Dembele for €150 million

Barcelona have been given a very clear message by Borussia Dortmund in that the German club will only sell Ousmane Dembele if their asking price of €150 million is met.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Dortmund will not lower their asking price of their prized possession Dembele and will only sell the Frenchman for €150 million. Delegates from the two clubs met last week to discuss a potential transfer but Barcelona were unsuccessful in negotiating a lower price for the winger.



The report by Marca claimed that three Barcelona officials met two Dortmund officials last week. Dortmund raised concerns about finding a replacement for Dembele, which would be difficult given the amount of time left in the transfer market. Additionally, they cited Neymar's huge transfer fee as a reason why their asking price for Dembele is high and that they will not be lowering it in any scenario.



The only positive for Barcelona from the meeting was that Dortmund will allow Dembele to make his decision as long as their asking price is met. The winger's absence for training has reportedly annoyed players and staff, leading to this decision made by the club.



Barcelona will continue negotiations with Dortmund, but a deal is extremely unlikely to happen as Barcelona are unwilling to pay such a price for a largely unproven talent.

