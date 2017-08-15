Both Sanchez and Ozil will leave for free next summer - Martin Keown

The contract situations of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have come under the scope this summer transfer window and Arsenal legend Martin Keown has now weighed in as well.

Sanchez and Ozil both only have a year left on their contracts, which raised the question of whether Arsene Wenger should cash in on the club's prized assets or risk losing them for free next season. Wenger has been very firm with his decision to keep the pair, especially Sanchez as many clubs across Europe, including PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, AC Milan, Barcelona and Monaco have inquired about the Chilean.



Wenger feels that keeping the two players at the club is essential in ensuring a successful season, something he prioritizes more than cashing in on the two players. The concern of them not performing well as they are held against their will also holds no grounds as they will be self-motivated to ensure they are still in demand by the top clubs after their contracts end.



Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who has always been vocal on Arsenal's performances and transfer dealings, weighed in on the situation and believes that the pair will leave for free next summer.



Speaking to BBCFiveLive, Keown was quoted by the site as saying: "I think both players are heading for the exit door for free next summer. I think Arsene Wenger thinks, ‘I’ve got him [Sanchez] now, I’ve got him almost on the cheap, he’s done really well for me, let’s keep him for one more year – that’s 50 per cent of my time I’m going to be the manager of Arsenal, same for Ozil."



It remains to be seen if Sanchez will still be an Arsenal player as Manchester City are set to bid £60 million for the Chilean.

