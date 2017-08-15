News » Tottenham Hotspur news
Dimitar Berbatov nearing ISL switch
Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is reportedly on the cusp of joining Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters. The Bulgarian footballer has been a free agent since his release from Greek club PAOK at the end of the 2015/16 season.
Berbatov was initially suggested to be eyeing retirement following a year-long absence on the playing field, but according to Sky Sports News, the 36-year-old is closing on a move to Kerala Blasters, who are managed by former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen.
The veteran has already seen former Red Devil Wes Brown joined the South-Indian club while his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Robbie Keane will also play in the competition for two-time champions Atletico de Kolkata.
The Indian Super League has increased the number of teams from 8 to 10 this season, and this will see the tournament last for five months rather than the previous duration of two-and-a-half months.
Berbatov has featured for the likes of CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham, AS Monaco and PAOK in his 19-year professional career.
