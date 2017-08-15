Dimitar Berbatov nearing ISL switch

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is reportedly on the cusp of joining Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters. The Bulgarian footballer has been a free agent since his release from Greek club PAOK at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Berbatov was initially suggested to be eyeing retirement following a year-long absence on the playing field, but according to Sky Sports News, the 36-year-old is closing on a move to Kerala Blasters, who are managed by former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen.



The veteran has already seen former Red Devil Wes Brown joined the South-Indian club while his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Robbie Keane will also play in the competition for two-time champions Atletico de Kolkata.



The Indian Super League has increased the number of teams from 8 to 10 this season, and this will see the tournament last for five months rather than the previous duration of two-and-a-half months.



Berbatov has featured for the likes of CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham, AS Monaco and PAOK in his 19-year professional career.

