AS Roma end interest in Riyad Mahrez

Italian giants AS Roma have ended their pursuit of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez after the Foxes refused to lower their £40m valuation. The Algeria international has been on the Giallorossi radar ever since he made his decision clear to leave the King Power Stadium.





Roma had previously failed with two bids worth £20m and £27m for the winger, and sporting director Monchi had given the Foxes until midnight on Tuesday to decide on their final offer of £30m.



According to Goal.com, the Italian giants have cooled their interest in the former Le Havre man with the Foxes having refused to reduce their £40m price tag.



Mahrez has bagged 35 goals in over 100 appearances for the East Midlands outfit - nearly half of it coming in the 2015/16 season when the Foxes clinched their maiden Premier League triumph.



The 26-year-old had previously attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and the pair could re-enter the race with a forward signing being one of their priorities before the transfer deadline.

