Eden Hazard linked with Manchester City move

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to secure the signature of Chelsea's leading performer Eden Hazard . The Belgium international is currently into full training after an ankle surgery, and he is due to take the playing field next month.





The Blues' Player of the Season has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks as they seek to add a marquee signing to their ranks before the transfer deadline.



More so, the Premier League holders are willing to discuss the probability of Hazard joining Los Blancos as it could enable them sign Gareth Bale in a potential swap deal.



However, according to Don Balon, the Citizens are the latest to have joined the pursuit of the highly-talented playmaker. Pep Guardiola is said to have already communicated with the Belgian's representative, and he has reportedly urged the club to make a late move for Hazard.



Chelsea have already lost a key first-team player in Nemanja Matic to Manchester United this summer, and it looks almost unlikely that they will discuss any deal with United's cross-city rivals.



The move will come as a huge boost for Arsenal, who appear to have fended off the Citizens' interest in signing Alexis Sanchez during this summer's transfer window.

