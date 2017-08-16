Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals his wage demands to Chelsea

Arsenal attacker Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to want a weekly package of around £150,000 in order to join Chelsea this summer.





The England international has refused to sign a new deal with the north London giants, and he has been tipped to make a surprise switch to the Blues, who are prepared to offer £35m for his signature.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has already confirmed that the likes of Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez will stay put at the Emirates, but he has yet to come up with a similar statement on the Ox, who has entered the final year of his contract.



According to Goal.com, Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to more than double wages of £65,000-a-week as he seeks to pursue the next big challenge in his career.



The report adds that his £150,000-a-week wage demands will drop in the coming days with negotiations still going on to facilitate his move to Stamford Bridge.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has started the Community Shield and Premier League opener for the Gunners in the left wing-back role, but he is aware that he could be warming the substitutes' bench, once the club is back to full strength.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is prepared to reward the Englishman with a regular spot at right wing-back ahead of Victor Moses, whilst he could also vie for the central midfield role which currently lacks options following the surprise departure of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has made close to 200 appearances for the FA Cup holders since making his move from Southampton as a 17-year-old in the summer of 2011.

