Manchester United target Ivan Perisic close to signing new contract

Manchester United are set to face a major blow in the pursuit of Ivan Perisic , who is edging closer to a fresh deal with Inter Milan.

The Croatia international has been one of Jose Mourinho's top targets for the summer transfer window, but United have refused to match the player's £48m asking price.



As a result, talks have stalled in recent weeks with Mourinho also reluctant to offer Anthony Martial on a season-long loan to lower the final valuation.



According to Sky Sports News, the former Wolfsburg man has decided to stay put at San Siro, and he will now discuss the possibility of extending his contract.



Perisic joined the Nerazzurri from the Bundesliga back in the summer of 2015, and he has since scored 18 goals in 70 Serie A appearances.



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has recently urged Mourinho to sign a world-class winger to complete the squad, and the Special One may have to look elsewhere in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

