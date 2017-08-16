Chelsea to move for Tottenham full-back after Sunday game

Premier League holders Chelsea will lodge a formal approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose following this weekend's derby against their north London rivals.





According to The Sun, manager Antonio Conte has underlined the need to find reinforcements in the wing-back positions with both Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso having no competition behind them.



Rose had watched former team-mate Kyle Walker seal a move to Manchester City on wages worth £180,000-a-week, and he feels that he should deserve more than the £65,000-a-week wages at Spurs.



Chelsea were initially interested in sealing a move for Juventus' Alex Sandro, but the deal has reached a deadend with Max Allegri iterating that the player is not for sale.



As a result, the reigning champions are planning a bid for Spurs' left wing-back Rose, who could cost in excess of £50m at least, according to The Sun.



Rose was recently fined two weeks' wages after he came up with an open interview from the same publication where he hit out at the club's lack of spending while hinting that he could pursue a fresh challenge.

