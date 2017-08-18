Marco Asensio has no plans of leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has insisted that he has no intention of leaving the European champions in the near future.

The 21-year-old has been involved heavily at the start of the season with his reputation being enhanced with his two goals against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup triumph.



Paris Saint-Germain had recently coughed up a world-record £198m fee to recruit Neymar from Barcelona but Asensio has claimed that he would knock back advances from the Ligue 1 giants.



"Thanks, but no. I am in the best place, where I want to be. I will always be grateful to Real Madrid for taking a bet on me," he told ABC.



Arsenal have also been recently credited with an interest in the former Mallorca graduate, but it appears that they will be rebuffed in their attempt to pursue the playmaker.



Asensio will be looking to compete with the likes of Isco and Gareth Bale for a starting spot in the La Liga opener with Cristiano Ronaldo still facing a four-game suspension for his red-card incident in the Spanish Super Cup first leg.

