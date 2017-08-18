Chelsea pricing Diego Costa out of Atletico Madrid move

Spain international Diego Costa has claimed that Chelsea are refusing to finalise a deal with Atletico Madrid despite his former club willing to pay more than £32m for his signature.

The 28-year-old is currently in Brazil enjoying some quality time with his family, although he had to report to Blues' training nearly two weeks ago.



While the Blues are looking into legal action over the situation, Costa has told ESPN that the Premier League holders are blocking his return to Atleti this summer.



Costa adds that Antonio Conte's side have declined a transfer offer from his ex-club, which is above the £32m fee paid by the Blues to recruit his services back in 2014.



"I've demonstrated I care for Atletico and have interest in playing for them, but if Atletico and Chelsea don't come to an agreement and Atletico don't make a big effort, I can't keep on wanting to play for a club that isn't going to make a bigger effort to try and sign me," he told the source.



"I know that this [big effort] will happen, but if it's to pay the amount that Chelsea want it won't be possible. What I know is that this offer Chelsea will get is bigger than what they paid [when they signed Costa from Atletico for £32 million in July 2014], so I've given them something back in all senses [sporting and financial]."



"I don't know (about price), but my agent said that Chelsea want something that Atletico can't get near."



Meanwhile, a report from the London Evening Standard has suggested that Chelsea are looking for at least £50m for their out-of-favour striker, and this could be a hefty fee for Atletico Madrid, who are more conservative with their buys.



Costa has netted 58 goals during his three-year stint with the west London giants. His relationship with Conte broke down in early January due to a training ground bust-up, and the manager has since made his mind up to sell the marksman in the summer.



Alvaro Morata has been brought in as a replacement from Real Madrid, and he has made an instant impression with a goal in the surprise 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.



Atletico Madrid are restricted from registering any players until January 2018 due to their transfer embargo, and a successful attempt to sign Costa could see him loaned out to a Spanish minnow on a short-term basis.

