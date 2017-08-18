Pochettino admits Spurs want to bring in up to four more players

Mauricio Pochettino has come on record to say that he wants to bring in four more players to his Tottenham side as rumours surrounding Davidson Sanchez's imminent arrival intensifies.

Tottenham remain the only Premier League side to have not signed a player this summer despite letting Kyle Walker leave for Manchester City for £50 million. Pochettino has shown his faith in youth team players, as seen by the rise of Kyle Walker-Peters who made his Premier League debut against Newcastle in the first game of the season last week.



However, with Spurs trying to fire on all cylinders for on all fronts, Pochettino admits that more players are needed to ensure there is proper squad depth to compete in all competitions.



Speaking at a pre-match news conference ahead of Spurs' match with Chelsea, Pochettino was quoted by the Telegraph as saying: "I want four players if it's possible, but it's not easy. We need time to work. We expect to sign some players before the end of the transfer window. That is our aim, to try to improve our squad, to try to bring new faces, new energy to the team."



The four players are very likely the aforementioned Davidson Sanchez from Ajax, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Celta Vigo playmaker Pape Cheikh Diop. Sanchez is expected to officially complete in the coming days.

