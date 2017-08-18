Besiktas in talks to sign Mathieu Debuchy

Turkish champions Besiktas have reportedly joined the pursuit of out-of-favour Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy this summer.

A report from L'Equipe recently suggested that Marseille could seek to sign the France international on a free transfer, but it appears that they will face potential competition from Besiktas.



According to TalkSPORT, the Istanbul giants are prepared to offer the Frenchman with a lucrative offer in order to ward off interest from Les Phoceens.



The Black Eagles have proposed a £2.3m annual package for the former Newcastle man as they seek to offer him an escape route from the Emirates.



Debuchy has managed just 23 appearances over the course of his three-year spell at Arsenal with a series of injuries hampering his progress.



He currently finds himself behind out of the reckoning for the first-team squad, and he could follow Gabriel through the Gunners exit door this summer.



Earlier on Friday, Arsenal confirmed the departure of Gabriel to Spanish club Valencia for a reported fee of around £10m.

