Manchester United plan contract talks with Luke Shaw

Manchester United will reportedly hold discussions with Luke Shaw over a fresh contract despite his limited playing time over the past year.





The England international is currently in full training following his foot injury, and he is expected to feature for the United first-team after the international break.



According to The Times, Jose Mourinho is keen to commit Shaw to a long-term contract although he has not been a regular pick in the starting lineup.



The former Southampton graduate managed just 19 appearances in the United shirt last season, but Mourinho is prepared to offer him an extensive role this term once he recovers from his latest injury.



Shaw was criticised for his inability to play through pain barrier during the previous campaign, but he appeared to get some gametime under Mourinho in the backend of the season.



Both Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian have performed fairly well for United in the opening stages of the season, but Mourinho would prefer Shaw's return at the earliest possibility as he is more attack-minded than his compatriots.



Shaw currently has just a year left on his existing Old Trafford contract, although United have the option of activating a 12-month extension.

