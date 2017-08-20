Arsene Wenger provides transfer update following Stoke City clash

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has highlighted that he is not in the hunt for new signings following the disappointing 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Gunners enjoyed the wide share of possession at the Bet365 Stadium, and they could count themselves unlucky to have not come with at least a point.



Wenger's side were denied two clear chances of a penalty during the game while the assistant referee unrightfully ruled out Alexandre Lacazette's goal as offside.



Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Wenger insisted that his plans won't change regardless of the Stoke defeat, and the focus remains on offloading some of the club's fringe players.



"I expect to sell players first, you know, that’s all," he said, via Metro."I expect some players to go because we have too many players and it’s not manageable. We are more disappointed than straight away thinking about buying players tonight."



The likes of Gabriel and Wojciech Szczesny have been shown the exit door during the transfer window, and they could be more exits with Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Mathieu Debuchy in talks with interested clubs.



Meanwhile, Arsenal do have some good news for next weekend's trip to Anfield with Alexis Sanchez expected to be fit to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

