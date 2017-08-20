Chelsea identify Krychowiak as Drinkwater alternative

Chelsea could reportedly switch their attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak after being priced out of a move for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater .

The Blues are desperate to bring in a new midfielder into their ranks following the permanent exits of Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah.



According to The Sun, Krychowiak could be allowed to leave Parc des Princes this summer following a dismal debut campaign where he made just 11 Ligue 1 appearances.



Preferably, Les Parisiens would prefer the permanent sale of Krychowiak following Neymar's world-record move, but they are still open to the prospect of loaning him out for the campaign.



Antonio Conte has initially hoped to reunite Drinkwater alongside former Foxes teammate N'Golo Kante, but the deal appears far from done with Leicester holding on to their £40m valuation.



Chelsea make the visit to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon and a positive result is crucial to their title defence, even at such an early stage of the campaign.

