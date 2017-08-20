Man Utd could re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic this month

Manchester United could re-sign former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic this month despite the Swede still recovering from a knee problem.

The 35-year-old was released from his contract earlier this summer with United knowing that he would only be fit in December.



Ibrahimovic has been allowed to use the club's facilities at the Carrington training complex over the past few weeks, and according to The Mail, he could discuss terms as early as this month.



Jose Mourinho has previously opened up the possibility of re-signing the Big Swede, and he wants the veteran to be enrolled for the knockout stage of the Champions League.



Ibrahimovic had a top debut season in English football last term with 28 goals across all competitions and United still believe that he has a lot to offer despite approaching his 36th birthday.



The marksman also has offers from AC Milan, Valencia and LA Galaxy, but he would prefer to stay put with the Red Devils with the prospect of playing Champions League football in the New Year.



Should the deal go through, Ibrahimovic will likely see a significant dip on the £365,000-a-week wages he was paid during the previous campaign.

