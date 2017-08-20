News » Swansea City news
Swansea City tipped to beat Chelsea, Tottenham to Arias' signature
London giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face a transfer blow with Swansea City apparently leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven full-back Santiago Arias.
The Colombia international has recently emerged as a target for Antonio Conte, who is looking to add competition behind Victor Moses for the right wing-back spot.
Meanwhile, Spurs are eager to add more depth in a similar position and have identified Arias as a suitable option to compete with Kieran Trippier despite promise shown by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Amid the interest, the Swans appear to have got a head start in the race with Paul Clement having made constant contact with the player's representative.
The Welsh outfit recently lost Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton in a £45m deal, and they are prepared to use around £12m of the fee received to pursue the right-sided defender, The Sun claims.
Swansea City suffered a gruelling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Saturday afternoon after their defence fell apart in the final quarter of the game.
