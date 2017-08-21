Arsenal plan to fend off Chelsea interest in England midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly offered improved terms to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . The England international has less than 12 months left on his previous deal, but the Gunners remain optimistic of sealing his long-term future.

According to The Star, the north London club giants have placed fresh terms on the table after the midfielder snubbed a £100,000-a-week offer earlier in the summer.



The new proposal will see 'the Ox' earn wages of around £125,000-a-week while extending his contract at the Emirates by a further three years.



Chelsea have been hot on the trail of the former Southampton graduate since the start of the month but the Gunners are quietly confident that their latest approach will convince the player to stay put.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has started all three games for the Gunners this term, but he has had to contend with a wing-back role rather than his preferred spot in midfield.



The 24-year-old has notched 20 goals in 197 outings across all competitions for Arsenal since moving from Southampton in 2011.





