Arsenal to table bid for Belgian international?

Arsenal are rumoured to have tabled an offer for Everton's out of favour attacker Kevin Mirallas . The Toffees have been busy on the transfer market this summer and have signed several attacking midfielders as a replacement for Mirallas.

With there still some uncertainty over the long term future of Arsenal pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been readying a move for Everton star Mirallas. According to reports, the Toffees have valued the Belgian at £14 million and Arsenal manager Wenger will pay that amount to secure the player's signing. Arsenal are hoping to wrap up a deal before the end of the transfer window as rival offers are expected. Italian duo Fiorentina and Inter Milan are said to be monitoring Mirallas' situation as well. Arsenal have so far signed just two first team players this summer but Arsene Wenger is expected to allow at least three players to leave in the coming weeks, joining defender Gabriel, who signed for Valencia last Saturday.

