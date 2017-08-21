Chelsea to move for Arsenal midfielder?

Chelsea are the latest team to have been linked with a shock move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . The England international will be out of contract at the end of the summer.

The midfielder has so far rebuffed all contract offers from Arsenal and has indicated that he could leave on a free transfer next summer. However it is understood that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would like to sign the player immediately and will pay around 23 million GBP to sign the former Southampton man. Arsene Wenger has told reporters in recent months that he would like to keep hold of "the Ox" but uncertainty over the player and his contract means that Chelsea are set to swoop on transfer deadline day. It is understood that Chelsea could even offer Diego Costa in exchange, a deal that Arsenal are supposedly not interested in, having signed Alexandre Lacazette at the beginning of the summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been monitored by Man City and is sure to have plenty of options over the coming weeks. Arsene Wenger has reportedly indicated he will only be able to tie two of three players out of contract - Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - prior to the end of the transfer window.

