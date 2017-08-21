AC Milan in talks for Arsenal midfielder

Italian big-spenders AC Milan are plotting an attempt to sign out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer. The England international has recently featured for the Gunners' Under-23 side as he looks to improve on his fitness following a long injury layoff.

The 25-year-old has made 159 appearances for the Gunners during his nine-year spell in the first-team, but injuries have curtailed his first-team chances over the past few seasons.



Wilshere had shown some promise during his loan spell at Bournemouth last season, but he once again found himself in the treatment room following a leg fracture in early April.



Arsene Wenger has recently hinted that the midfielder could stay put for the final year of his contract, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are in talks over a proposed move to San Siro.



The Rossoneri have recruited11 players during this summer's transfer window including Leonardo Bonucci, and they are still in the market for a couple of recruits before the deadline.



Arsenal currently rate Wilshere at a hefty price of £20m, and this has kept away his suitors including West Ham United from making an approach for his signature.

