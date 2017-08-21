Man City to buyout Lionel Messi contract?

Manchester City are reportedly planning an audacious attempt to lure Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to the Etihad this summer.

The Catalan giants have been significantly weakened during the transfer window after having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £198m deal.



According to Yahoo! Sport France, the Citizens could shatter Neymar's status as the world's costliest footballer as they are tempted to activate a clause in Messi's deal.



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a £275m buy-out clause in his contract due to expire next summer, and triggering it would allow the Citizens to hold talks with the Argentine.



Messi is unlikely to consider a fresh challenge owing to Barcelona's recent crisis, but he could be lured with the prospect of a lucrative wage package while working alongside former boss Pep Guardiola.



Barcelona lost heavily to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup earlier last week and the two-legged tie came with a cost with Luis Suarez sidelined for a month with a knee injury.

