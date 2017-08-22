Paris Saint-Germain propose loan deal for Kylian Mbappe

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly discussing the prospect of taking AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on loan for the 2017/18 season.





The 18-year-old had a top season with the Principality outfit last term, scoring 26 goals across all competitions.



As a result, he has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona, but Les Parisiens are said to have the advantage in the player's pursuit.



According to Sky Sports News, the former French champions are prepared to move in for Mbappe this summer regardless of their world-record signing of Neymar.



However, they would prefer to take him on an initial loan first in order to stay within the Financial Fair Player regulations for the campaign.



Both clubs are still far off from reaching an agreement, but there are likely to continue negotiations until the dying stages of the transfer window.



Mbappe was left out of last week's Ligue 1 encounter against Metz following a training ground bust-up with manager Leonardo Jardim.

