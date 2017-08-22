Man City plan double swoop for EPL pair

Manchester City are looking to extend their spending spree for the summer with the signings of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans .

The Citizens have already spent over £200m on the services of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo, but Pep Guardiola still has unfinished business in the transfer market.



According to The Mirror, the Citizens have yet to give up on the services of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, who has just 10 months left on his Gunners deal.



Arsene Wenger has repeatedly iterated that the player is not for sale this summer, but the Frenchman could loosen his stance, should the Citizens table a £70m bid for the Chilean.



Meanwhile, Guardiola's side have a better chance of signing West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans despite failing with an initial £18m offer.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis has already admitted that the club could accept a sizeable offer for the centre-back and an improved £25m bid could seal the deal.



Manchester City were held by Everton to a 1-1 scoreline last night, and this has seen them drop points to cross-city rivals Manchester United, who are at the top of the table.

