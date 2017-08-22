Chelsea eye Leicester star as Diego Costa replacement

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly added Jamie Vardy to their shortlist of targets to replace out-of-favour striker Diego Costa .

The Spain international was excluded from Antonio Conte's plans earlier in the summer, and he has since refused to return to Blues' training in order to force through an exit.



Alvaro Morata has done pretty well following his club-record move from Real Madrid this summer, but Conte wants to strengthen his front line even more before the transfer deadline.



According to The Mirror, the Blues are said to want another marksman in their ranks, and Vardy is among the leading candidates on the list.



Vardy, 30, notched 24 goals during the 2015/16 season for the Foxes as they went on to clinch their maiden English title against the long odds.



The Englishman struggled during the opening stages of the previous campaign, but he still managed to score 13 goals in the top-flight.



Vardy has got off the mark in the new league season with a brace against Arsenal, and he could seal a potential reunion with N'Golo Kante in west London this summer.

