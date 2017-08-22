Arsenal boss warns Alexis Sanchez won't solve Arsenal's scoring woes

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Alexis Sanchez won't be at his best in the coming games due to his extended rest from competitive action.

The Chile international sustained an abdominal strain prior to the season opener against Leicester City, and he has since missed the unlucky 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.



Wenger rued the number of chances wasted at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, but he is hoping to have his Chilean back for the all-important trip to Liverpool next weekend.



Speaking to reporters h/t The Mirror, Wenger admitted that the 28-year-old could take part versus the Reds on Sunday, but it will be difficult for him to get up to full speed.



"We’ll see how he goes through the week. He’s not played for a long time. We will prepare him well. He was out with a muscular strain and hopefully he will survive the tests first before he comes back," he said. “He’s not played now for six weeks and it’s difficult to be at your best in the first game straight away.”



Sanchez's future remains a topic of speculation as the transfer window reaches its end with The Mirror citing that Manchester City could make a club-record £70m bid to prise him away from the Emirates.

