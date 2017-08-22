Liverpool, Arsenal monitoring Leicester City attacker

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez . The Algeria international has featured in the Foxes' opening two league games despite suggesting that he wants a way out of the club.

Mahrez, 26, submitted a formal transfer request earlier in May, but he has since been unsuccessful in his quest to join a bigger club. AS Roma looked to made significant strides towards securing his services this month, but their final £32m offer fell short of the Foxes' £50m valuation.



According to The Star, both the Reds and Gunners are monitoring the Algerian footballer, but any move would be dependent on the futures of Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez respectively.



Liverpool have already turned down three bids for Coutinho from Barcelona with the latest being £118m, but there is still a minor possibility that the Brazilian could leave Anfield.



Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez is still reluctant to extend his Arsenal contract, and this could potentially lead to his sale with Manchester City planning a £70m bid.



Despite the uncertainty over his future, Mahrez has made a good start to the campaign with two assists in as many games for the former Premier League champions.

