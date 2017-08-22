Everton boss unfinished with his transfer business

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that he still has unfinished business in the summer transfer window. The Toffees have recruited as many as eight players in the transfer market, but the manager is still on the search for a few additions.

The Toffees had not conceded a goal in the new campaign until last night whether they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Following the game, Koeman expressed his desire to bring in a new central defender whilst he is still in the search for a new marksman despite the promise shown by young striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



"A left footed central defender, back-up for Leighton Baines and also a striker. "Even with the talent of Dominic Calvert-Lewin - if we want to make the next step we need a striker as well," he told Sky Sports News.



Everton have bagged four points from the opening two games of the new league campaign, and they will now shift their attention to the Europa League playoff second-leg at Hajduk Split on Thursday.

